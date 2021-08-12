Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 97,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 93,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 2,897,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.