Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

HBI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

