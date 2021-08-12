Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HBI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 36,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

