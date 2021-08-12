Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 36,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,783. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

