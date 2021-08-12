Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7622 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Shares of HSNGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.90. 1,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

