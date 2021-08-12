Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €171.39 ($201.64).

HNR1 stock opened at €151.10 ($177.76) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.54.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

