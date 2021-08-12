Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $57,963,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 10,461.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,071. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.