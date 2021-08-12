Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

