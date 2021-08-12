Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.11. 2,843,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

