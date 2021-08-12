Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,602 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.92. 119,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.29. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

