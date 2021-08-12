Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.36. 1,225,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $448.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.