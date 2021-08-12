Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 3,483,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

