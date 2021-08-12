Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after buying an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD remained flat at $$16.97 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.