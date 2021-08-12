Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.25. 1,899,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.