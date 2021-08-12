Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.12 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,589. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 946,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

