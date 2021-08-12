Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.53 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. 1,898,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.