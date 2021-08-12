Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $188.13. 654,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

