Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 1,707,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,931. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.39.

