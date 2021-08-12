Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 294,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

