Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $115.75. 4,351,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.11. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.