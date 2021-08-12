Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,707 shares of company stock valued at $65,350,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.95. 4,622,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

