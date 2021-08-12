Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 7,405 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ventas by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

