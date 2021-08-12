Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,846,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The firm has a market cap of $451.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

