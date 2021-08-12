Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074,420. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

