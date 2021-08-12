Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,029 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.20. 4,077,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $461.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

