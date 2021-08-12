Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 27,108 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. 1,662,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,221. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

