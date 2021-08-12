Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 369 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $14.00 on Thursday, hitting $2,767.79. 731,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,605.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

