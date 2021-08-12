Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 44,978 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

