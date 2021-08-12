Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.
In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
