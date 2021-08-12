Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.54 ($147.69).

Shares of HLAG traded up €6.40 ($7.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €213.60 ($251.29). The stock had a trading volume of 40,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €185.27. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

