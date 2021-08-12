HAPI Hits Market Cap of $14.12 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.05 or 0.00097475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $2.27 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HAPI has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 341,929 coins and its circulating supply is 320,464 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

