HAPI Price Tops $45.37 (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, HAPI has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $45.37 or 0.00099830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 341,929 coins and its circulating supply is 320,438 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

