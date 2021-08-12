Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.41

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

