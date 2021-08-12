Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

PMOIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Investec raised Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

