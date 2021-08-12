HARD Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $63.41 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $63.41 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00155474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.76 or 0.99477400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

