Hardy Reed LLC Buys 14,591 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.86. 5,376,544 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76.

