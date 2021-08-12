Hardy Reed LLC Buys 53,200 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,826,000 after acquiring an additional 232,480 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 718,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 702,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 1,662,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,221. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.