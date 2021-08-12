Hardy Reed LLC Has $147.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 26.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $147,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

