Hardy Reed LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

IJH traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.24. 708,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

