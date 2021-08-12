Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 66,153 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,832. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

