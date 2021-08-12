Hardy Reed LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. 214,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.