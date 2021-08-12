HashBX One Day Volume Reaches $35.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 166% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $35.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 166.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00875408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00110271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00156000 BTC.

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

