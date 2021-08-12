HashCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78,382.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $546,095.34 and $78,382.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00874213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00109543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00159053 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.