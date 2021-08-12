Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Hathor has a total market cap of $109.15 million and $3.26 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00143592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,989.13 or 1.00333599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00876766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

