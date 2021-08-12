Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price target from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.29 ($73.28).

ETR:COK traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €56.76 ($66.78). The company had a trading volume of 105,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.87. Cancom has a 12-month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €57.66 ($67.84).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

