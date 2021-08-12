Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.29 ($73.28).

Shares of ETR COK traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Thursday, reaching €56.76 ($66.78). The stock had a trading volume of 105,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €57.66 ($67.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

