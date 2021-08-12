HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,628. The stock has a market cap of $965.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.