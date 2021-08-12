HC Wainwright Lowers PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $15.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,252. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $315.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

