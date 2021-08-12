HC Wainwright Trims AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Target Price to $20.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s current price.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

