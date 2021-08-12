HC Wainwright Trims BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Target Price to $14.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.11% from the stock’s previous close.

BWAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 million, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.